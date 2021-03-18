Delhi covid cases rising, 609 reported in last 24 hours

Image Source : AP A health worker takes a nasal swab sample at a COVID-19 testing center in India.

Delhi on Thursday witnessed 607 new COVID-19 cases, the highest in nearly 2.5 months. The city also reported one fatality, 384 recoveries. Delhi's total caseload now stands at 6,45,632 including 6,31,759 recoveries. Delhi at present has 2,924 active cases.

As covid cases are once again witnessing a surge, the Delhi Health and Family Welfare Department on Thursday increased the operational time for vaccination to 9 pm up from 5 pm earlier.

"...w.e.f 22.03.2021, all the Delhi Government hospitals will operate vaccination sites functioning in their premises upto at least 9 pm," Special Secretary SM Ali said in an order.

ALSO READ | Maharashtra's single-day Covid count crosses 25,000-mark, highest since pandemic outbreak

"All the facilities will ensure deployment of adequate manpower at these sites to ensure proper functioning of the vaccination sites," it said, adding that non-compliance shall be viewed seriously.

On March 3, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had announced that citizens can take vaccine round the clock as per their convenience.

Earlier on Thursday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that vaccination capacity in Delhi will be ramped up from about 40,000 per day to 1.25 lakh daily.

He said he will also write to the Centre to relax some parameters so that vaccination can be done at more centres. "If the eligibility is relaxed, we can vaccinate the entire Delhi population in three months," he said.

(With inputs from IANS)

ALSO READ | Can vaccinate everyone in Delhi in 3 months if Centre removes certain restrictions: Kejriwal

Latest India News