Delhi logs 22, 751 fresh Covid cases, positivity rate soars to 23.5%

Delhi on Sunday recorded 22, 751 fresh Covid cases, 12% higher than yesterday's 20,181 cases. Besides, the city saw 10,179 recoveries, and 17 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases now stand at 60,733 while total recoveries in the city are 14,63,837. The positivity rate in Delhi has climbed to 23.53%.

Earlier today, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has announced the prediction of a similar number when he said the city might add more than 22,000 fresh covid cases. He said that there is no plan to impose lockdown as of now and there will be no lockdown if people wear masks.

“Rising COVID-19 cases is a matter of concern but there is no need to panic. Very few people are getting hospitalized. Wearing a mask is very important. There will be no lockdown if you continue to wear a mask. There is no plan to impose lockdown as of now,” Kejriwal said in a virtual press conference.

The CM said that he along with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and the Centre are keeping a close eye on the Covid situation.

The national capital in the past few days has seen a massive spike in daily cases, with migrant workers fearing a lockdown, like those imposed during the 2020 and last year Covid waves, could further dent their earnings, landing them into a severe financial crisis.

