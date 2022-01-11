Delhi records 21,259 fresh Covid cases, 23 deaths; positivity rate climbs to 25.6%

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Delhi: A health worker takes swab sample of a passenger for COVID-19 test at New Delhi Railway station amid concern over rising Omicron cases, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022.

The national capital on Tuesday recorded 21,259 fresh covid cases amid rising surge of the infection in the city. Apart from this, 23 people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours while the positivity rate climbed to 25.65 per cent. Total 12,161 recovered from the infection in the same time period.

Meanwhile, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal today took stock of the persisting Covid situation in the Lok Nayak Hospital in Delhi. After the visit, he told reporters, that his government had to impose restrictions out of compulsion and reiterated that a complete lockdown will not be implemented.

"At a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, we told the representatives of the Centre that the restrictions should be implemented in the entire NCR and not just in Delhi. They have assured us that restrictions in Delhi will be replicated in the region," Kejriwal said.

The Delhi government will launch online yoga and pranayam classes for COVID-19 patients in home isolation from January 12, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday. He also said that this initiative will be the first of its kind in the world.

There will be eight classes of one hour each from 6 am to 11 am and 4 pm to 7 pm under the "Dilli ki Yogshala" program, the chief minister said during an online briefing.

Latest India News