Delhi reports 702 fresh Covid cases, 4 virus-related deaths in 24 hours

Delhi Covid cases : Delhi logged 702 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday while four people lost their lives to the disease, the city health department said. The state recorded a positivity rate of 4.49 percent. The number of active Covid cases in Delhi stands at 3,654, down from 4,310 the previous day. As many as 2,580 patients are in home isolation, the bulletin said.

The new cases came out of 15,632 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin. The day before, Delhi recorded 945 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 5.55 percent and six fatalities. Tuesday saw 959 cases and nine fatalities with a positivity rate of 6.14 percent. The city on Monday reported 625 cases and seven deaths, while the positivity rate stood at 9.27 percent. On Sunday, Delhi saw 942 cases with a positivity rate of 7.25 percent.

Covid Cases in Maharashtra

Maharashtra logged 1,887 fresh Covid cases taking the tally to 80,91,276 on Thursday, a health bulletin said. The state also recorded six deaths related to the infection which raises the toll to 1,48,214.

Out of the total cases, the financial capital recorded 838 new coronavirus cases and two fatalities. This was followed by Pune city, Solapur city and Raigad and Solapur districts which recorded one fatality each.

