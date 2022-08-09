Delhi records 2,495 new fresh Covid cases, positivity rate at 15.41%

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Delhi had reported 2,423 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 14.97 per cent and two deaths, the data updated on Sunday said.

Delhi recorded 2,495 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday while the positivity rate stood at 15.41 per cent, the state health department said. The national capital also reported seven fatalities. On Sunday, the national capital saw 1,372 infections and six deaths as the case positivity rate rose to 17.85 per cent. This was the first time that the number of cases rose since January 21, it said. On January 21, the positivity rate stood at 18.04 per cent.

With the fresh infections and fatalities, Delhi's caseload increased to 19,73,394 and the death toll to 26,343, it said. Delhi had reported 2,423 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 14.97 per cent and two deaths, the data updated on Sunday said. On Saturday, it recorded 2,311 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 13.84 per cent and one fatality.

On Friday, it logged 2,419 cases with a positivity rate of 12.95 per cent, while two people died due to the disease. On Thursday, the city saw 2,202 cases with a positivity rate of 11.84 per cent and four deaths. On Wednesday, Delhi recorded 2,073 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 11.64 per cent and five fatalities. On June 25, six people succumbed to the disease.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi stands at 8,506, up from 7,484 the previous days. As many as 5,504 patients are in home isolation, the bulletin said. Of the 9,409 beds reserved for COVID-19 patients in various Delhi hospitals, 534 were occupied. Beds at Covid care centres and Covid health centres were lying vacant, it said. There are 253 containment zones in the city, it added.

Delhi has reported a few cases of the BA.4 and the BA.5 sub-variants of Omicron that are highly transmissible. The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.

India's Covid Tally

India recorded 12,751 new Covid 19 cases and 42 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday (August 9), the total recovery rate reached around 98.51 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,35,16,071.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India decreased to 1,31,807, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 1,35,510. READ MORE

ALSO READ | Covid: Delhi schools step up measures, experts not in favour of closure

ALSO READ | Covid: Govt nod for Corbevax as booster dose for vaccinated adults soon

Latest India News