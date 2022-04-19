Follow us on Image Source : PTI 'No need to panic', assures Manish Sisodia as Covid cases rise in Delhi; DDMA meeting tomorrow

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Tuesday spoke on the rising Covid cases in Delhi. He said that there is no need to panic and that people will have to learn to live with Covid-19. Also, he said that the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will hold a meeting on April 20 to discuss further steps amid an uptick in Covid cases.

"We have to learn to live with COVID19 as it will stay in some capacity; we will take strict action if it increases more. For now, there's no need to panic. The counts are incoming, so we have a meeting with experts and DDMA on April 20." he informed the media today.

Meanwhile, Delhi's COVID-19 positivity rate on Monday jumped to 7.72 per cent even as the city recorded 501 fresh cases, 16 less than the previous day, according to health department data. Officials said that the last time the positivity rate was above seven per cent in the city was on January 29 (7.4 per cent) and on January 28 (8.6 per cent).

Ahead of DDMA's meeting on April 20, the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) on Tuesday appealed to not impose curbs "merely on the basis of positivity rate." The traders' body in a letter to the DDMA also requested to make it mandatory to wear masks in public if the situation demands.

The request from the traders' body comes a day before a crucial meeting of the DDMA where it is likely to discuss the mandatory use of face masks and a hybrid model of offline and online teaching for schoolchildren, in view of a rising number of infections in past many days.

