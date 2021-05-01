Image Source : PTI Delhi records 412 COVID-19 fatalities, highest in a day so far; 22,933 new cases

Delhi recorded as many as 25,219 fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 11.74 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 16,559. As many as 412 deaths have been recorded, the biggest single-day spike in fatalities, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 79,780 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Lockdown in Delhi extended by a week

In view of the Covid situation, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced that lockdown in the national capital is being extended by one week. The current lockdown was to end on Monday (May 3), however, it has been further extended for one more week. This is the second time in 2021 when lockdown has been extended to contain the spread of the virus. The restrictions in Delhi were first placed on April 19.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal said that the Covid vaccination for citizens in the age group of 18-44 year will commence in the national capital from May 3.

The case tally stands at 11,74,552 in the national capital, including 10,61,246 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered.

The number of active cases is 96,747, of which 50,554 are in home isolation.

As many as 45,353 vaccine doses were administered in a day and included 21,828 who received the first dose and 23,525 who got the second dose.

The number of containment zones in the city has jumped to 39,556 from 37,223 the previous day.

ALSO READ: Delhi: COVID-19 vaccination for people in 18-44 age group begins across several private hospitals

ALSO READ: Delhi's Sant Parmanand Hospital sends SOS as oxygen supply runs low, around 80 critical

Latest India News