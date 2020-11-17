'There's light at the end of tunnel': AIIMS' Randeep Guleria pins hope on COVID-19 vaccines as cases surge

Image Source : INDIA TV AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria said COVID-19 vaccine will be available in a few months time.

With the number COVID-19 cases witnessing a surge in Delhi again, the Arvind Kejriwal government on Tuesday sought the Centre's approval to allow it to shut markets that may emerge as COVID-19 hotspots for a few days. The Delhi has already confirmed that the city is witnessing a third wave of COVID-19, adding that it has already peaked out. AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleri, in an exclusive interaction with India TV, listed out several reasons behind the spike in coronavirus cases in the national capital.

Due to the festival season, people were seen flouting the COVID-19 protocols. Markets witnessed huge rush of people. It is quite likely that some events acted like superspreader, Dr Guleria said.

He added that weather had a big role in the increasing number of cases. "We are aware that in winters, respiratory viral infections can sustain themselves for a longer period of time and infectivity increases. People mostly remain inside their houses which also increases the chances of infection," the top doctor said.

Pollution also increases the severity of infection, he added.

When will the vaccine come?

While pointing towards 'covid fatigue' being faced by people, Dr Guleria stressed that it was important for us to wait for a few months more till an effective vaccine is developed.

"We have been receiving reports of vaccine candidates with over 90 per cent efficacy in trials. We are also hoping that India's vaccine also shows good results. There is light at the end of tunnel. If we wait for a few months more, the vaccine will be there and we will be able to save our near and dear ones," he said.

Dr Guleria said that high-risk group of people such as healthcare workers would get the vaccine protection first when it comes. He added that people will have to wait a bit longer to get the COVID-19 vaccine off the shelf.

Talking about India's COVAXIN, the AIIMS director said,"We have been receiving good feedback about COVAXIN, and I would hope that it gives good efficacy when launched."

