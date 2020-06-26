Image Source : PTI Delhi's COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 60% as close to 45,000 people beat coronavirus

COVID-19 recovery rate in Delhi has surged past 60 per cent as per the latest figures issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). Delhi has seen a total of 73,780 COVID-19 cases thus far, out of these 44,765 people have recovered after contracting the virus. This takes the recovery rate in the national capital to 60.6 per cent.

India's recovery rate currently stands at 58% as over 2.85 lakh people defeat coronavirus.

Delhi government has taken stringent measures to combat the rising number of cases. As per the latest govt guidelines, all houses in the capital will be screened by June 6 while screening in the containment zones will be concluded by June 30.

The number of COVID-19 cases in India saw a jump of over 17,000 cases today as the overall number sits close to 5 lakh. India is the fourth worst hit country by coronavirus in the world behind the USA, Russia and Brazil, as far as the number of cases goes.

India also has the fourth-highest recoveries in the world.

