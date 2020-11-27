Delhi records 98 COVID deaths, 5,482 fresh coronavirus cases

Image Source : PTI Delhi records 98 COVID deaths

Delhi recorded 5,482 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, while 98 more fatalities pushed the death toll in the city to 8,909, the authorities said. The positivity rate was 8.51 percent. It was 8.65 percent on Thursday and 8.49 percent on Wednesday.

As many as 64,455 tests, including 28,100 RT-PCR tests and 36,355 rapid antigen tests, were conducted the previous day for detection of the novel coronavirus disease, said a bulletin issued by the Delhi health department on Friday.

As many as 28,897 RT-PCR tests -- the highest till date in the city -- were conducted on Wednesday.

The national capital had recorded its highest single-day spike of 8,593 cases on November 11.

As many as 131 COVID-related deaths were recorded on November 18, the highest till date.

According to the bulletin, the total number of coronavirus cases climbed to 5,56,744 on Friday, of which 5,09,654 patients have recovered. The tally of active cases in Delhi was 38,181 down from 38,734 on Thursday.

