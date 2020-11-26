Delhi COVID-19 cases continue to surge, 5,475 new infections reported in last 24 hours

Image Source : PTI FILE IMAGE

As many as 5,475 new cases of the novel coronavirus have emerged in the national capital in the last 24 hours, the city's health department said Thursday. With this, the total number of cases in Delhi have surged to 5,51,262.

About 91 fatalities were also recorded during the period, pushing the death toll in the city to 8,811. At least 38,734 cases are still active in the capital.

During the last 24 hours, 4,937 people recuperated from the highly-infectious disease, taking the overall recoveries to 5,03,717.

Earlier today, the Delhi government informed the high court that it was "actively considering" wehether to impose night curfew or weekend restrictions to flatten the Covid graph. Several states have announced measures like night curfew and restriction on public gatherings in the last one week to check the rising cases of infection.

On Wednesday, Delhi recorded 5,246 fresh cases in a day as the positivity rate declined to 8.49 per cent, the lowest since October 28. A total of 99 people lost their lives, taking the death toll to 8,720. It was after five days that the national capital recorded single-day death below 100.

As many as 63,266 tests, including 28,897 RT-PCR ones -- the highest till date for the city -- and 34,369 rapid antigen tests, were conducted the previous day for the detection of COVID-19, according to a bulletin issued by the Delhi health department on Thursday.

The city had recorded its highest single-day spike of 8,593 cases on November 11.

As many as 131 COVID-related deaths were recorded on November 18, the highest till date.

