Delhi court to pass order on Satyendar Jain's bail plea tomorrow

Special Judge Vikas Dhull adjourned the matter, saying the order was not ready

Jain urged court to grant him bail, saying that no purpose would be served by keeping him in jail

Satyendar Jain news : A Delhi court will pronounce the order on the bail applications of AAP leader Satyendar Jain and two others in a money laundering case on Thursday (November 17). Special Judge Vikas Dhull, who was scheduled to pronounce the order on Wednesday (November 16), adjourned the matter, saying the order was not ready.

Jain had urged the court to grant him bail, saying that no purpose would be served by keeping him in custody any longer. The judge had reserved the order after hearing arguments of the accused persons, including Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain, as well as the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The federal agency had arrested the accused in the money laundering case based on a CBI FIR lodged against Jain in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Jain is accused of having laundered money through four companies allegedly linked to him.

Recently, the court also took cognisance of the prosecution complaint (charge sheet) filed by the ED against Jain, his wife and eight others, including four firms, in connection with the money laundering case.

