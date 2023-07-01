Delhi court to pass order on cognisance of charge sheet against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh on July 7

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Delhi court to pass order on cognisance of charge sheet against Brij Bhushan Singh on July 7

In a latest update to the alleged sexual harassment case against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief, Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court has fixed July 7 for the consideration of cognisance of the charge sheet filed by police against BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Earlier on Tuesday, Delhi's Rouse Avenue court listed the charge sheet against Singh for consideration on July 1. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harjeet Singh Jaspal said, "It is a lengthy charge sheet. It requires time to consider. The matter has been listed for consideration on July 1."

Court to go through lengthy chargesheet of 1500 pages

Delhi Police submitted that the supplementary is likely to be filed, however, since FSL and report on CDR are awaited, it is likely to take some time. Following the submission, the court noted and kept the matter for consideration of cognizance of the charge sheet on July 7. Court said it's a lengthy chargesheet of 1500 pages, and it has to go through it.

Earlier on June 15, Delhi police had filed a charge sheet against MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Vinod Tomar in the alleged sexual harassment case based on the complaint by women wrestlers. The charge sheet has been filed under sections 354, 354D, 345A and 506 (1) of IPC, said Special Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava. The police had also filed a cancellation report in a POCSO case against Singh.

ALSO READ: Indian wrestlers announce to end protest against WFI chief, say will fight in court

Singh denies all allegations against him

It should be noted here that Singh has been questioned by the police twice so far, and on both occasions, he denied all the allegations against him and claimed he was "framed". The cause of the women wrestlers was taken up by decorated grapplers like Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, and Asian Games champion Vinesh Phogat. The protest by celebrity grapplers drew support from a host of opposition parties and farmer organisations.

(With inputs from agencies)

Latest India News