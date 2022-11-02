Delhi: Court summons BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on plea alleging illegal construction of library in Karkardooma

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Delhi court summons BJP MP Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir summoned: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Gautam Gambhir has been summoned by a court on the basis of a plea alleging the illegal construction of a library on public property in Karkardooma, East Delhi.

The petition claimed that cricketer-turned-politician Gambhir established the library without permission from the appropriate authority on "dhalao land" that was being used as a dump yard on the main road at Priya Enclave near Karkardooma court.

This was allegedly done with the help of higher-ranking Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) officials.

"Issue summons for settlement of issues and notice of the application to the defendants (Gambhir and MCD) for December 13, 2022," Additional Senior Civil Judge Himanshu Raman Singh said in a recent order.

According to the petition filed by lawyers Ravi Bhargava and Rohit Kumar Mahiya, the court could issue a permanent injunction and a decree of a mandatory injunction prohibiting the defendants from using the library.

Along with imposing a hold against Gambhir's inauguration of the library, the court could also order the MCD to seize the property and destroy the unauthorised facility, it claimed.

It should be mentioned here that Gambhir joined the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in 2019. He had defeated former Delhi Congress president Arvinder Singh Lovely on the East Delhi seat.

