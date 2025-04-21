Delhi court summons 10 TMC leaders, including Derek O'Brien, Sagarika Ghose in 2024 ECI protest case The court issued a summons after taking cognizance of the chargesheet and a complaint filed by the Delhi Police regarding the demonstration.

New Delhi:

A Delhi court on Monday summoned ten Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders, including Derek O'Brien, Sagarika Ghose and Saket Gokhale, for holding a protest in front of the Election Commission of India despite a prohibitory order in place on April 8, 2024.

The court issued the summons after taking cognizance of the chargesheet and a complaint filed by the Delhi Police. The matter has been scheduled for hearing on April 30.

10 TMC leaders summoned

Those summoned include prominent TMC MPs Derek O'Brien, Mohd. Nadimul Haque, Dola Sen, Saket Gokhle and Sagarika Ghose. Other party leaders summoned are Vivek Gupta, Arpita Ghosh, Dr. Santanu Sen, Abir Ranjan Bishwas, and Sudip Raha.

Police alleged that on April 8 last year, the accused gathered outside the main gate of the Election Commission of India (ECI) and staged a protest with placards and banners without the required permission, despite Section 144 of the CrPC being in force, which prohibits unlawful assembly.

Delhi Police further claimed that the protesters ignored repeated warnings about the imposition of Section 144, leading to the registration of an FIR.

"I have perused the chargesheet as well as the complaint... I take cognisance of the offences punishable under Section 188 (disobedience to order promulgated by a public servant) 145 (unlawful assembly) and 34 (common intention) IPC. All the accused persons be summoned through IO for April 30, 2025," additional chief judicial magistrate Neha Mittal said.

Why were TMC leaders protesting?

The demonstration was held to demand the dismissal of the heads of four central investigative and enforcement bodies, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the National Investigation Agency (NIA), and the Income Tax Department.

The TMC alleged that these agencies were being misused under political influence by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), particularly ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

(With agencies input)

