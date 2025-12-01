Delhi court sends Al Falah University founder Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui to 14-day judicial custody The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui, chairman and founder of Al Falah University, on the charge of money laundering.

New Delhi:

A Delhi court on Monday sent Al Falah University founder Javed Ahmed Siddique to 14-day judicial custody in a terror-linked money laundering case. Siddiqui was sent to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody for 13 days on November 19. On Monday, he was produced before Additional Sessions Judge Sheetal Chaudhary Pradhan, who sent him to judicial custody till December 15.

During the hearing, the ED counsel argued that presenting Siddiqui before the court was premature because his 13-day custody period would end only at 1 am on Tuesday, meaning Monday was technically the 12th day.

Siddiqui's pleas for his prescribed medication

Meanwhile, Siddiqui's counsel submitted an application requesting access to prescribed medicines and his spectacles during custody. The court approved the request.

ED officials also handed over Siddiqui's medical prescription, after which the judge directed jail authorities to ensure he continued receiving the required treatment.

The agency had earlier alleged that Al Falah University falsely claimed UGC recognition and misrepresented its NAAC accreditation status to students. It said the institution generated Rs 415.10 crore in revenue between 2018 and 2025, witnessing a "meteoric rise" in earnings despite financial records not matching the assets accumulated by the group.

The ED told the court that student fees and funds raised from the public were being diverted for personal and private use, and that Siddiqui exercised de facto control over the Al Falah Charitable Trust, the managing trustee, and related entities.

Searches at 19 locations in Delhi-NCR on the day of his arrest yielded around Rs 48 lakh in cash, officials had said.

The matter will be taken up next on December 15, following the end of Siddiqui's judicial custody.

Delhi car blast

It is to be noted that a high-intensity blast in a parked Hyundai i20 car near the Red Fort Metro Station on November 10, which left at least 15 people dead, injuring over 20, and gutting several vehicles. The explosion triggered a fire that quickly spread to nearby cars. The incident occurred near Gate Number 1 of the station. Meanwhile, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union Cabinet has termed the car blast near the Red Fort as a "terrorist incident", expressing grief over the loss of lives and directing that the investigation be pursued with utmost urgency to bring the perpetrators, collaborators and their sponsors to justice at the earliest. The government has directed investigating agencies to deal with the case with "utmost urgency and professionalism" to bring the perpetrators and their sponsors to justice without delay.

Also Read: Al Falah University's deep-rooted terror links: 2008 Indian Mujahideen bomber found to ex-student

Also Read: Delhi blast: 200 doctors, staffers of Al Falah University under lens over links to terrorists