Delhi court extends judicial custody of 13 accused in NEET-UG paper leak case until July 24

New Delhi:

A Delhi court on Saturday extended the judicial custody of 13 accused arrested in connection with the alleged NEET UG 2026 paper leak case till July 24, as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) informed the court that the probe is still underway and more arrests are likely, as reported by news agency ANI.

The accused were produced before the Rouse Avenue Court through video conferencing after the expiry of their earlier judicial custody. Those whose custody was extended include Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar, Tejas Harshad Kumar Shah, Dinesh Biwal, Vikas Biwal, Mangi Lal Biwal, Yash Yadav, Prahlad Kulkarni, Dr. Manoj Shirure, Dhananjay Lokhande, Shubham Khairnar, Manisha Waghmare, Manisha Mandhare and Manisha Sanjay Hawaldar.

During the hearing, the CBI submitted that the investigation remains at a crucial stage and that efforts are ongoing to identify other individuals allegedly involved in the paper leak and trace the financial transactions linked to the case. The agency told the court that further arrests are expected as the investigation progresses.

Court Proceedings and earlier decisions

Meanwhile, two of the accused have approached the court seeking bail. Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar, who runs RCC Classes, a coaching institute in Latur, Maharashtra, has filed a bail application before the Rouse Avenue Court. The court has issued a notice to the CBI seeking its response, and the matter is scheduled to be heard on July 15. Another accused, Dr. Manoj Shirure, has also moved a bail plea, which is listed for hearing on July 14.

The court had earlier rejected the bail application of accused Manisha Waghmare on June 9, observing that the investigation was still in progress. In a separate order, the court had granted accused Yash Yadav permission to appear for the NEET-UG re-exam conducted on June 21. He was also allowed to attend his sister's wedding while remaining in judicial custody, subject to conditions imposed by the court.

According to investigating officials, the CBI is working to uncover the full extent of the alleged examination leak network, including the role of intermediaries and beneficiaries, while examining financial transactions suspected to be connected with the case.

NEET re-exam result date 2026

NEET UG re-exam result 2026 is likely to be out by July 20. NEET UG re-exam result 2026 once announced, the candidates can check and download scorecard on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. NEET re-exam was earlier held on June 21 for over 20 lakh aspirants.

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-Written by Jitisha Parihar. She is an intern with IndiaTV Digital.