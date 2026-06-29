Delhi court extends judicial custody of 10 accused in NEET-UG paper leak case till July 11

New Delhi:

In the latest development in the NEET-UG paper leak case, the Rouse Avenue Court on Monday extended the judicial custody of 10 accused till July 11. The accused were produced before the court through video conferencing after the expiry of their earlier period of judicial custody.

Who are the accused?

The 10 accused whose judicial custody has been extended are Yash Yadav, Mangilal Biwal, Dinesh Biwal, Vikas Biwal, Dhananjay Lokhande, Tejas Harshad Shah, Shubham Khairnar, Manisha Waghmare, Manisha Havaldar and Dr Manoj Shirure.

The NEET-UG paper leak case is being investigated over allegations of irregularities and the alleged leak of the medical entrance examination paper. The investigation has led to the arrest of several accused as agencies continue to probe the alleged network behind the case.

The story is being updated...