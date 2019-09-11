Wednesday, September 11, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Delhi court extends ED custody of Ratul Puri by 5 days in AgustaWestland money laundering case

Delhi court extends ED custody of Ratul Puri by 5 days in AgustaWestland money laundering case

Special judge Arvind Kumar allowed the Enforcement Directorate to quiz Puri for five more days.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: September 11, 2019 20:06 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : PTI

Delhi court extends ED custody of Ratul Puri by 5 days in AgustaWestland money laundering case

A Delhi court on Wednesday extended by five days the ED custody of Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, in a money laundering case related to AgustaWestland chopper scam.

Special judge Arvind Kumar allowed the Enforcement Directorate to quiz Puri for five more days.

He was arrested by ED on September 4 and his custody was ending today.

The money laundering case was lodged following alleged irregularities in purchase of 12 VVIP choppers from Italy-based Finmeccanica's British subsidiary, AgustaWestland. 

Also Read | Delhi court sends Ratul Puri to judicial custody till Sep 17 in bank fraud case

Also Read | Delhi court extends ED custody of Ratul Puri by 4 days in bank fraud case

Write a comment

chandrayaan-2

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryBall in Finance Minister's court over GST rate cut for automobiles: Nitin Gadkari Next StoryOver 2700 gifts PM received to be auctioned from Sep 14, fund to go for cleaning Ganga  