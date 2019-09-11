Image Source : PTI Delhi court extends ED custody of Ratul Puri by 5 days in AgustaWestland money laundering case

A Delhi court on Wednesday extended by five days the ED custody of Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, in a money laundering case related to AgustaWestland chopper scam.

Special judge Arvind Kumar allowed the Enforcement Directorate to quiz Puri for five more days.

He was arrested by ED on September 4 and his custody was ending today.

The money laundering case was lodged following alleged irregularities in purchase of 12 VVIP choppers from Italy-based Finmeccanica's British subsidiary, AgustaWestland.

Also Read | Delhi court sends Ratul Puri to judicial custody till Sep 17 in bank fraud case

Also Read | Delhi court extends ED custody of Ratul Puri by 4 days in bank fraud case