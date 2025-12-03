Delhi court extend NIA custody of Red Fort blast accused Jasir Bilal Wani by 7 days Jasir Bilal Wani was produced in court as his current 7-day custody, granted by the Principal Sessions and District Judge, Anju Bajaj Chandna, on November 27, was set to end on Wednesday.

New Delhi:

A Delhi court on Wednesday (December 3) extended the National Investigation Agency (NIA) custody of Jasir Bilal Wani, a key accused in the Red Fort blast case, by seven days. Wani was produced before the court as his earlier seven-day remand, granted by Principal Sessions and District Judge Anju Bajaj Chandna on November 27, concluded today.

A resident of Qazigund in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag, Wani was arrested in Srinagar by the NIA on November 17 for allegedly providing technical support for carrying out attacks by modifying drones and attempting to make rockets ahead of the deadly November 10 car blast that killed 13 people near Red Fort in Delhi.

NIA arrested 7 people

The NIA has so far arrested seven key accused in the Red Fort blast case, in which alleged suicide bomber Umar Un Nabi blew himself inside a Hyundai i20 car using an improvised explosive device (IED).

The matter is linked to a white-collar terror module that was unearthed by the Jammu and Kashmir Police. Umar was a resident of Pulwama district in J-K who worked as an assistant professor in the general medicine department of the Al Falah University in Faridabad, Haryana.

The NIA has also seized another vehicle belonging to Umar that is currently being examined for evidence in the case.

The NIA has so far examined 73 witnesses, including those injured in the blast.

Delhi car blast

A high-intensity explosion ripped through a slow-moving car near the Red Fort Metro Station on November 10, leaving at least 15 people dead, injuring over 20, and gutting several vehicles. The explosion triggered a fire that quickly spread to nearby cars. The incident occurred near Gate Number 1 of the station. Meanwhile, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union Cabinet has termed the car blast near the Red Fort as a "terrorist incident", expressing grief over the loss of lives and directing that the investigation be pursued with utmost urgency to bring the perpetrators, collaborators, and their sponsors to justice at the earliest. The government has directed investigating agencies to deal with the case with "utmost urgency and professionalism" to bring the perpetrators and their sponsors to justice without delay.

