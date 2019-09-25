Wednesday, September 25, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Delhi court dismisses Congress leader D.K. Shivakumar's bail plea

Delhi court dismisses Congress leader D.K. Shivakumar's bail plea

The ED had in September last year registered the money laundering case against Shivakumar, Haumanthaiah, an employee at the Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi, and others.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Updated on: September 25, 2019 17:48 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : FILE

Delhi court denies bail to D K Shivakumar

A Delhi court Wednesday dismissed the bail plea of Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar, arrested in a money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate.

Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar declined to grant any relief to Shivakumar, currently lodged in Tihar jail.

The ED had in September last year registered the money laundering case against Shivakumar, Haumanthaiah, an employee at the Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi, and others.

The case was based on a charge sheet (prosecution complaint) filed by the Income Tax Department against them last year before a special court in Bengaluru on charges of alleged tax evasion and 'hawala' transactions worth crores.

The I-T department has accused Shivakumar and his alleged associate S K Sharma of transporting huge amount of unaccounted cash on a regular basis through 'hawala' channels with the help of three other accused.

Also Read: DK Shivakumar's case is 'deep rooted conspiracy': ED

Also Read: DK Shivakumar discharged from hospital, moved to Tihar jail

Watch | Delhi court dismisses Congress leader D.K. Shivakumar's bail plea

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryIndia still awaits Priyanka Gandhi's 'magic' Next StoryCourt denies bail plea of law student who accused Chinmayanand of rape  