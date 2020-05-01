Testing rate in Delhi 2,300 per million population; 1,100 recoveries reported: CM Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal Press Conference | LIVE

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today addressed a press conference where he went over the current coronavirus situation in the national capital. Kejriwal informed that the Delhi govt is testing 2,300 people per million population which was higher than the national average. "Large scale coronavirus testing is being carried out in Delhi, which is why we are seeing the rise in cases. We in Delhi are testing 2,300 people per million population which is much higher than the national average of 500.

Kejriwal also said that the initial results of plasma therapy in Delhi have been encouraging. He said that the first patient who underwent plasma therapy in Delhi's LNJP hospital had recovered. The Delhi Chief Minister said that the trials were still on and this was only an initial positive trend.

He further said that over 1,100 people in the national capital have recovered in the national capital. Delhi has 3,515 cases of COVI-19 out of which 60 have succumbed to the dsease

