COVID: Delhi reports zero deaths, 53 new cases in 24 hours

Delhi recorded zero Covid deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the health department on Sunday. The national capital saw 53 new coronavirus cases during this period, pushing the tally of COVID-19 cases to over 14.37 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 25,069.

As many as 18 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, it said. The COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital stood at 0.08 per cent.

On Saturday, the national capital had reported 50 COVID-19 cases, with a positivity rate of 0.07 per cent and one death. On Friday, Delhi had logged 50 cases and zero deaths, with a positivity rate of 0.07 per cent. .

On Thursday, the city had registered 49 cases and zero fatality, while the positivity rate stood at 0.07 per cent. On Wednesday, the city recorded 37 cases an zero death, while the positivity rate stood at 0.06 per cent.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 65,007 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 14,37,091 in the national capital, including 14,11,509 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered. The number of active cases is 513, of which 169 are in home isolation.

