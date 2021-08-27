COVID: Delhi reports zero deaths, 46 new cases in 24 hours

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The national capital saw 46 new coronavirus cases during this period, pushing the tally of COVID-19 cases to over 14.37 lakh with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent.

Delhi recorded zero Covid deaths for the second consecutive day, according to the latest bulletin issued by the health department. The national capital saw 46 new coronavirus cases during this period, pushing the tally of COVID-19 cases to over 14.37 lakh with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent.

This is the 17th time since the start of the second wave of the pandemic in the national capital that no deaths have been reported in a day.

On July 18, July 24, July 29, August 2, August 4, August 8, August 11, August 12, August 13, August 16, August 20, August 21, August 22, August 23 and August 24 and August 26 too, no death due to COVID-19 was recorded, according to official data.

On March 2 this year, the national capital had reported zero deaths due to the virus. On that day, the number of single-day infections stood at 217 and the positivity rate was 0.33 per cent.

On Thursday, 45 fresh cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent, according to official figures.

According to covid19India.org, a crowd-sourced initiative that collects data on COVID-19 and vaccination in India, Delhi had recorded 17 cases on April 15, 2020.

On Wednesday, the city had registered 35 cases and one death, while the positivity rate had stood at 0.05 per cent.

