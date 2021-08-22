COVID: Delhi reports zero deaths, 24 new cases in 24 hours

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A health worker in protective gear collects a swab sample from a passenger at Nizamuddin Railway Station in New Delhi.

Delhi recorded zero Covid deaths for the third consecutive day on Sunday, according to the latest bulletin issued by the health department. The national capital saw 24 new coronavirus cases during this period, pushing the tally of COVID-19 cases to over 14.37 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 25,079.

This is the 13th time since the start of the second Covid wave that Delhi logged zero fatality in a day.

On Saturday, the capital had reported 19 COVID-19 cases, the lowest since April 15 last year, when 17 people were diagnosed with the infection.

As many as 56 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, it said. The COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital stood at 0.04 per cent.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 53,634 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 14,37,317 in the national capital, including 14,11,840 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered. The number of active cases is 398, of which 129 are in home isolation.

