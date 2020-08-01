Image Source : PTI 2nd sero survey for August begins in Delhi; recovery rate touching 90%

The serological survey in Delhi for the month of August has begun. Last month, the sero survey was carried out for the first time in the national capital in which It was observed that close to 24 per cent of Delhi’s population had the antibodies for COVID-19. Effectively, one in every 4 Delhiites had come to terms with the coronavirus infection at one time or the other.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain, who himself has recovered from coronavirus told news agency ANI that the process is very technical but will be carried out across the capital.

“Serological Survey for COVID19 will start from today in Delhi. In the last survey, 24% people came positive. This is a very technical process but will be conducted across the capital,” the minister said.

He further added that despite having rising number of cases, the areas in NCR including Noida and Ghaziabad are opening their hotels and that he would have liked the LG to give his nod for the same to happen in Delhi.

“Hotels at places bordering Delhi such as Noida, Ghaziabad and Haryana are open. COVID19 cases are decreasing in Delhi, however, in these places cases are increasing. It would have been better if L-G would have given the permission,” he said.

In Delhi, only 10,000 active cases of coronavirus are left now. This is a bright-looking situation as compared to how things were in the first half of June.

As per Delhi government, Delhi was expected to have 5.5 lakh cases by the end of July. But it is because of a collective effort of Arvind Kejriwal-led state government, Amit Shah’s Home Ministry team and the residents of Delhi that at the beginning of August we are standing at only 1.4 lakh cases.

Delhi has an impressive recovery rate of close to 90 per cent.

