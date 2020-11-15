Centre assured 750 ICU beds; daily COVID-19 tests to be increased to over 1 Lakh: CM Kejriwal

Image Source : ANI Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

After a review meeting called by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the COVID situation in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that the Centre has assured 750 ICU beds that will be made available at the DRDO center in the national capital. The chief minister also said that the number of COVID-19 tests conducted daily to be increased to over 1 lakh.

The announcement by the Centre comes as a big relief for the Delhi government, where ICU beds were falling short. "Since October 20, there has been a rise in cases in Delhi, there is a sufficient number of COVID beds, but ICU beds are exhausting," Delhi CM said.

Besides that, the Centre will also help the Delhi government in getting BiPAP machines to increase the number of ICU beds at Delhi government facilities.

In the coronavirus review meeting, which held at the North Block at 5 pm, Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, CM Arvind Kejriwal, and other officials were also present.

Union Minister Amit Shah and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had met twice in the last few months to discuss the coronavirus situation in the national capital.

