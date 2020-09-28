Delhi records daily recovery count of 3500; recovery rate increases to 87%

Image Source : PTI With 87% recovery rate, about 3,500 patients recovering daily in Delhi

Despite thousands of coronavirus infections being reported daily from Delhi, the national capital has registered a rapid surge in the recovery rate. Recently, the COVID-19 recovery rate in Delhi raised from 84 per cent to 87 per cent. About 3,500 patients is recovering per day from hospitals authorised by the Delhi government. According to data, around 77,000 COVID patients have recovered in the national capital this month. Meanwhile, a total of 2,32,912 coronavirus recoveries have been recorded in Delhi till now.

Officials of Health Department of the Delhi government said, "due to a significant increase in testing there is an increase in the number of infections as well but recovery is also increasing."

Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) has witnessed the highest number of treatment in the country. The Medical Director of LNJP, Dr Suresh Kumar said that since March 17, around 10,775 corona patients were treated and discharged.

As many as 174 COVID infected pregnant women had normal deliveries while 143 have undergone C-sections at Delhi's LNJP hospital. Earlier, it has been observed that a COVID positive mother gave birth to a COVID negative child. There is an increase in chances of infection only if the baby is close to the mother after birth. According to obstetrician-gynaecologist Dr Anjali Tempe, among 317 safe deliveries by COVID positive women, only 3-4 babies were found COVID positive, the rest are healthy and safe.

Meanwhile, a total of 415 COVID infected children have been treated and discharged from LNJP. Most of these children were under the age of 12.

Interestingly, an 11-year-old girl diagnosed with COVID-19 and dengue also got recovered and sent home.

The Head of the Pediatrics Department, Dr Urmila Jhamb said that children were comparatively less affected by the virus. Due to the weaker influence of the virus children recover more easily. Out of the 415 COVID infected children, 70-80 serious cases were admitted to LNJP. Out of these some of the children were found to have been affected by Tuberculosis. Only 3 to 4 children died because of the virus in LNJP. Mothers of children under the age of 12 were given leave to stay in the hospital.

