Image Source : PTI Delhi's COVID-19 positivity rate lowest in the entire country: Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday said that the Covid-19 positivity rate in the national capital has been the lowest in the last 8 months. The minister also announced that Delhi has the lowest positivity rate in the entire country.

“Delhi, since the past three days, is seeing less than 1000 cases, and the positivity rate is very well under control. Delhi has the lowest positivity rate in the entire country," the Health Minister said.

The national capital reported 939 coronavirus cases on Tuesday and the city's positivity rate was 1.14 per cent.

He said that the Delhiites have diligently followed all precautions, which is why Delhi has been able to get the virus under control.

"While the strain is contagious, the only way to protect oneself from any infection is by wearing a mask and taking all proper precautions," he further said.

Commenting on the new strain of the virus in the UK, he said that the Delhi government is aware and is tracing and testing all those who travelled to Delhi from the UK in the past two weeks.

“Delhi Government is aware, and all the people who have travelled from the UK to Delhi in the past two weeks will be traced, tested and advised quarantine,” the minister said.

“The strain is contagious according to scientists. However the scientists, ICMR are still working on finding out the intricacies," he said.

"I would like to explain that coronavirus mutates with time. It is my request to the people to be careful. No matter the strain, the only way to protect oneself is by wearing the mask when stepping out. Delhiites have diligently followed all precautions, which is why we have been able to get the virus under control," Jain said.

