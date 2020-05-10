Image Source : INDIA TV Coronavirus in Delhi: With 381 new cases, state's tally rises to 6,923; death toll at 73

With 381 new cases reported in a day, the total count of COVID-19 cases in Delhi reached to 6,923 on Sunday. According to the state's health department, five new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 73. At least 49 patients recovered, according to the Delhi Health Bulletin released on Sunday. "The data was compiled from 12 a.m. of May 8 to 12 a.m. of May 9," said the health department.

According to the health department, a total of 2,069 patients have recovered from coronavirus so far in Delhi while 4781 cases are active. Among the 73 who died, 61 had other serious diseases. So far, 93,810 tests were conducted in Delhi. "A total of 1428 COVID-19 positive patients are under Home isolation," said the health department.

Here are the total number of cases in the state so far:

(District-wise breakup is available for 788 of the total 6542 cases reported in the state)

District Number of cases North-East Delhi 25 North-West Delhi 32 New Delhi 37 East Delhi 38 South-West Delhi 42 Shahdara 48 North Delhi 60 South Delhi 70 West Delhi 122 South-East Delhi 130 Central Delhi 184

Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 62,000-mark taking positive patients toll to 62,939 including 2,109 deaths while 19,358 have recovered, as per the health ministry's figures released on Sunday.

