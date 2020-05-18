Monday, May 18, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Coronavirus in Delhi: State's tally rises to 10,054; death toll at 160

Coronavirus in Delhi: State's tally rises to 10,054; death toll at 160

With 299 fresh coronavirus cases, the total number of cases in Delhi rose to 10,054 on Sunday. According to the state's health department, no deaths were reported in the last 24-hours due to COVID-19. So far, 160 people have lost their due to the deadly virus.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: May 18, 2020 12:19 IST
Coronavirus in Delhi: State's tally rises to 10,054; death toll at 160
Image Source : INDIA TV

Coronavirus in Delhi: State's tally rises to 10,054; death toll at 160 

With 299 fresh coronavirus cases, the total number of cases in Delhi rose to 10,054 on Sunday. According to the state's health department, no deaths were reported in the last 24-hours due to COVID-19. So far, 160 people have lost their due to the deadly virus. India coronavirus cases have crossed 96,000-mark taking positive patients toll to 96,169 including 3,029 deaths while 36,824 have recovered, according to the figures released by the health ministry on Monday.

Here are the total number of cases in the state so far: 

(District-wise breakup is available for 788 of the total 9755 cases reported in the state)

District  Number of cases
North-East Delhi 25
North-West Delhi 32
New Delhi  37
East Delhi 38
South-West Delhi 42
Shahdara 48
North Delhi 60
South Delhi  70
West Delhi 122
South-East Delhi 130
Central Delhi 184

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

coronavirus

Fight Against Coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X