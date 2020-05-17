Coronavirus in Delhi: State's tally reaches 9755; death toll at 148

With 422 fresh coronavirus cases, the total number of cases in Delhi rose to 9755 on Sunday. According to the state's health department, 19 people died in the last 24-hours due to COVID-19. So far, 148 people have lost their due to the deadly virus. Meanwhile, India coronavirus cases have crossed 90,000-mark taking positive patients toll to 90,927 including 2,872 deaths while 34,109 have recovered, according to health ministry's data released on Sunday.
Here are the total number of cases in the state so far:
(District-wise breakup is available for 788 of the total 9755 cases reported in the state)
|District
|Number of cases
|North-East Delhi
|25
|North-West Delhi
|32
|New Delhi
|37
|East Delhi
|38
|South-West Delhi
|42
|Shahdara
|48
|North Delhi
|60
|South Delhi
|70
|West Delhi
|122
|South-East Delhi
|130
|Central Delhi
|184