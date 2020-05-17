Coronavirus in Delhi: State's tally reaches 9755; death toll at 148

Image Source : INDIA TV Coronavirus in Delhi: State's tally reaches 9755; death toll at 19

With 422 fresh coronavirus cases, the total number of cases in Delhi rose to 9755 on Sunday. According to the state's health department, 19 people died in the last 24-hours due to COVID-19. So far, 148 people have lost their due to the deadly virus. Meanwhile, India coronavirus cases have crossed 90,000-mark taking positive patients toll to 90,927 including 2,872 deaths while 34,109 have recovered, according to health ministry's data released on Sunday.

Here are the total number of cases in the state so far:

(District-wise breakup is available for 788 of the total 9755 cases reported in the state)

District Number of cases North-East Delhi 25 North-West Delhi 32 New Delhi 37 East Delhi 38 South-West Delhi 42 Shahdara 48 North Delhi 60 South Delhi 70 West Delhi 122 South-East Delhi 130 Central Delhi 184

