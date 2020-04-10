Door-to-door medical scanning carried out in Delhi's COVID-19 hotspots; one case comes up in Nizamuddin

Friday, April 10, 2020
     
A door-to-door medical scanning of residents is being carried out in Delhi's identified COVID-19 hotspots. Delhi Health Minister told news agency ANI that during these scannings, one person has tested positive in Nizamuddin area.

New Delhi Updated on: April 10, 2020 11:38 IST
"In the hotspots identified in Delhi, we are conducting door-to-door medical scanning of the residents. 6000 houses have been scanned in Nizamuddin area also, one person tested positive for COVID-19," Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said. 

"Total cases in Delhi have notched up to 720, 22 of these patients are in the ICU while 7 are on ventilator," Jain further added. 

COVID-19 Hotspots in Delhi

  1. Gandhi Park, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi
  2. Gali No 6, L 1 Sangam Vihar, New Delhi
  3. Shahjahanabad society, plot no 1, Sector 11, Dwarka
  4. Sadar Bazar zone
  5. Shashtri Market in JJ Colony (South Campus)
  6. Dinpur Village
  7. Markaz Masjid and Nizamuddin Basti
  8. Nizamuddin West (G and D block) areas
  9. Nizamuddin Dargah
  10. B Block, Jahangirpuri
  11. H. No 141 to H. No 180, Gali No. 14, Kalyanpuri Delhi
  12. Mansara Apartments, Vasundhara Enclave, Delhi
  13. 3 Galis of Khichirpur including Gali containing H. No. 5/387 Khichirpur, Delhi
  14. Gali No 9, Pandav Nagar, Delhi 110092.
  15. Vardhaman Apartments, Mayur Vihar, Phase I, Extension, Delhi
  16. Mayurdhwaj Apartments, I P Extension, Patparganj, Delhi
  17. Gali no. 4, from H. No. J- 3/115 ( Nagar Dairy) to H. No. J- 3/108( towards Anar Wali Masjid 20. Chowk), Kishan Kunj Extension, Delhi
  18. Gali No. 4, from H. No J- 3/101 to H. No. J - 3/107 Krishan Kunj Extension Delhi.
  19. Gali No. 5, A Block ( From H No. A- 176 to A-189), West Vinod Nagar Delhi 110092.
  20. J & K, L and H pockets, Dilshad Garden
  21. B1/2 block in Paschim Vihar
  22. F-70 to F-90 block, Dilshad Colony
  23. Pratap Khand, Jhilmil Colony
  24. Bengali Market
  25. Nizamuddin Basti

