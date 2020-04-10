Image Source : PTI Door-to-door medical scanning carried out in Delhi's COVID-19 hotspots; one case comes up in Nizamuddin

A door-to-door medical scanning of residents is being carried out in Delhi's identified COVID-19 hotspots. Delhi Health Minister told news agency ANI that during these scannings, one person has tested positive in Nizamuddin area.

"In the hotspots identified in Delhi, we are conducting door-to-door medical scanning of the residents. 6000 houses have been scanned in Nizamuddin area also, one person tested positive for COVID-19," Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said.

"Total cases in Delhi have notched up to 720, 22 of these patients are in the ICU while 7 are on ventilator," Jain further added.

COVID-19 Hotspots in Delhi

Gandhi Park, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi Gali No 6, L 1 Sangam Vihar, New Delhi Shahjahanabad society, plot no 1, Sector 11, Dwarka Sadar Bazar zone Shashtri Market in JJ Colony (South Campus) Dinpur Village Markaz Masjid and Nizamuddin Basti Nizamuddin West (G and D block) areas Nizamuddin Dargah B Block, Jahangirpuri H. No 141 to H. No 180, Gali No. 14, Kalyanpuri Delhi Mansara Apartments, Vasundhara Enclave, Delhi 3 Galis of Khichirpur including Gali containing H. No. 5/387 Khichirpur, Delhi Gali No 9, Pandav Nagar, Delhi 110092. Vardhaman Apartments, Mayur Vihar, Phase I, Extension, Delhi Mayurdhwaj Apartments, I P Extension, Patparganj, Delhi Gali no. 4, from H. No. J- 3/115 ( Nagar Dairy) to H. No. J- 3/108( towards Anar Wali Masjid 20. Chowk), Kishan Kunj Extension, Delhi Gali No. 4, from H. No J- 3/101 to H. No. J - 3/107 Krishan Kunj Extension Delhi. Gali No. 5, A Block ( From H No. A- 176 to A-189), West Vinod Nagar Delhi 110092. J & K, L and H pockets, Dilshad Garden B1/2 block in Paschim Vihar F-70 to F-90 block, Dilshad Colony Pratap Khand, Jhilmil Colony Bengali Market Nizamuddin Basti

