Door-to-door medical scanning carried out in Delhi's COVID-19 hotspots; one case comes up in Nizamuddin

A door-to-door medical scanning of residents is being carried out in Delhi's identified COVID-19 hotspots. Delhi Health Minister told news agency ANI that during these scannings, one person has tested positive in Nizamuddin area.
"In the hotspots identified in Delhi, we are conducting door-to-door medical scanning of the residents. 6000 houses have been scanned in Nizamuddin area also, one person tested positive for COVID-19," Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said.
Fight Against Coronavirus
"Total cases in Delhi have notched up to 720, 22 of these patients are in the ICU while 7 are on ventilator," Jain further added.
COVID-19 Hotspots in Delhi
- Gandhi Park, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi
- Gali No 6, L 1 Sangam Vihar, New Delhi
- Shahjahanabad society, plot no 1, Sector 11, Dwarka
- Sadar Bazar zone
- Shashtri Market in JJ Colony (South Campus)
- Dinpur Village
- Markaz Masjid and Nizamuddin Basti
- Nizamuddin West (G and D block) areas
- Nizamuddin Dargah
- B Block, Jahangirpuri
- H. No 141 to H. No 180, Gali No. 14, Kalyanpuri Delhi
- Mansara Apartments, Vasundhara Enclave, Delhi
- 3 Galis of Khichirpur including Gali containing H. No. 5/387 Khichirpur, Delhi
- Gali No 9, Pandav Nagar, Delhi 110092.
- Vardhaman Apartments, Mayur Vihar, Phase I, Extension, Delhi
- Mayurdhwaj Apartments, I P Extension, Patparganj, Delhi
- Gali no. 4, from H. No. J- 3/115 ( Nagar Dairy) to H. No. J- 3/108( towards Anar Wali Masjid 20. Chowk), Kishan Kunj Extension, Delhi
- Gali No. 4, from H. No J- 3/101 to H. No. J - 3/107 Krishan Kunj Extension Delhi.
- Gali No. 5, A Block ( From H No. A- 176 to A-189), West Vinod Nagar Delhi 110092.
- J & K, L and H pockets, Dilshad Garden
- B1/2 block in Paschim Vihar
- F-70 to F-90 block, Dilshad Colony
- Pratap Khand, Jhilmil Colony
- Bengali Market
- Nizamuddin Basti