Image Source : PTI Delhi COVID-19 Crisis: Amit Shah to chair all-party meet at 11 am as cases surge past 40,000-mark

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair an all-party meeting at 11 am to take stock of the deteriorating COVID-19 situation in the national capital. Representatives from Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and other officials from the State and Central government are expected to be party to the meeting.

The meeting will be aimed at reaching a consensus as to what would be the best way forward to try and curb the spread of coronavirus in Delhi. As per latest reports by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Delhi's COVID-19 case tally has surpassed 40,000 mark and is on a worrysome upward trend.

On Sunday, Amit Shah met with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and LG Anil Baijal to discuss the plans going forward in Delhi. The Home Minister also later met with the MCD officials regarding the same.

It was announced later that Centre would take several steps to help the Delhi government get a hold of the coronavirus situation. These steps would include doubling and tripling of testing in the next 6 days in Delhi's containment zones, provisions for hundreds of railway coaches which will be provided to Delhi which would account for 8,000 beds that can be used for COVID-19 patients. Shah also promised to give several top officials of the Central govt to help Kejriwal combat the pandemic.

Steps taken by Centre on Sunday

500 railway coaches will be provided to Delhi. These railway coaches won't only increase 8000 beds in Delhi but these coaches will be equipped with all facilities to fight COVID-19. COVID-19 testing will increase in the next 2 days and tripled in the next 6 days. Door to door health surveys will be carried out in Delhi's containment zones. 10 railway coaches have already been stationed at Shakurbasti. Oxygen cylinders, ventilators, pulse oximeters and all apparatus required by the Delhi government will be provided by the Central govt. Central govt will detail 5 senior officials to help Delhi govt tackle the COVID-19 problem. The government has decided to add Scout guide, NCC, NSS and other NGOs as volunteers in health services in the fight against coronavirus.

Delhi Congress chief Anil Kumar said on Sunday that he would attend the meeting and sought suggestions from the people. “I have received information about the meeting from the home ministry. I will attend the meeting and people can give suggestions which I will place before the home minister of the country,” news agency PTI quoted Kumar as saying.

