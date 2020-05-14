Coronavirus in Delhi: With 472 new cases, state's tally rises to 8470; death toll at 115

Thursday, May 14, 2020
     
New Delhi Published on: May 14, 2020 14:14 IST
With 472 new cases reported in a day, the total count of COVID-19 cases in Delhi reached 8470 on Thursday. According to the state's health department, no new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 115. At least 187 patients recovered, according to the Delhi Health Bulletin released on Thursday. According to the health department, a total of 3045 patients have recovered from coronavirus so far in Delhi while 5310 cases are active. 

Here are the total number of cases in the state so far: 

(District-wise breakup is available for 788 of the total 6542 cases reported in the state)

District  Number of cases
North-East Delhi 25
North-West Delhi 32
New Delhi  37
East Delhi 38
South-West Delhi 42
Shahdara 48
North Delhi 60
South Delhi  70
West Delhi 122
South-East Delhi 130
Central Delhi 184

Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 78,000-mark taking positive patients toll to 78,003 including 2,549 deaths and 26,235 have recovered, as per figures released by the health ministry on Thursday.

