Coronavirus in Delhi: With 472 new cases, state's tally rises to 8470; death toll at 115

With 472 new cases reported in a day, the total count of COVID-19 cases in Delhi reached 8470 on Thursday. According to the state's health department, no new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 115. At least 187 patients recovered, according to the Delhi Health Bulletin released on Thursday. According to the health department, a total of 3045 patients have recovered from coronavirus so far in Delhi while 5310 cases are active.
Here are the total number of cases in the state so far:
(District-wise breakup is available for 788 of the total 6542 cases reported in the state)
|District
|Number of cases
|North-East Delhi
|25
|North-West Delhi
|32
|New Delhi
|37
|East Delhi
|38
|South-West Delhi
|42
|Shahdara
|48
|North Delhi
|60
|South Delhi
|70
|West Delhi
|122
|South-East Delhi
|130
|Central Delhi
|184
Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 78,000-mark taking positive patients toll to 78,003 including 2,549 deaths and 26,235 have recovered, as per figures released by the health ministry on Thursday.