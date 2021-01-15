Delhi records 295 fresh COVID-19 cases, lowest in over 8 months

Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI The 295 fresh cases came out of 66,921 tests conducted the previous day.

Delhi on Friday recorded 295 fresh COVID-19 infections, the lowest in more than eight months, which pushed the caseload to 6,31,884 while the positivity rate slipped to 0.44 per cent, authorities said.

The national capital had recorded 293 cases on April 26, according to official data.

The death toll mounted to 10,732 with 10 new fatalities, the authorities said.

The number of active cases in the national capital came down to 2,795 from 2,937 the previous day. The positivity rate dropped to 0.

44 per cent.

The 295 fresh cases came out of 66,921 tests conducted the previous day, including 38,990 RT-PCR tests and 27,931 rapid antigen tests, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

