Can vaccinate everyone in Delhi in 3 months if Centre removes certain restrictions: Kejriwal

Image Source : ANI Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said his government will be increasing vaccination capacity in the next few days.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday assured that the coronavirus situation in the national capital is under control even as several other states are witnessing a second wave. Addressing a virtual press conference, Kejriwal said Delhi recorded over 500 cases in the last 24 hours and stressed that the administration was keeping an eye on the rise in Covid-19 cases.

Kejriwal said his government was working to increase the vaccination capacity in the next few days.

"I appeal to everyone, who is eligible, to get themselves vaccinated. 30,000-40,000 vaccines are being administered per day, as of now. We will increase this to 1.25 lakh vaccines per day. In the next few days, we are increasing our capacity," the Aam Aadmi Party leader said.

ALSO READ: Delhi records over 500 new Covid cases, 3 deaths in last 24 hours

"Vaccination is being done in about 500 centres in Delhi, it'll be doubled to 1000. In centres, especially govt centres, vaccination is being done from 9 am to 5 pm. Now the hours are being increased from 9 am to 9 pm so that more and more people can be vaccinated," he added.

Kejriwal appealed the Centre to remove restrictions imposed on vaccination so that more people could be inoculated. He said that the government should allow everyone above 18 years to take the vaccine.

ALSO READ: 35,871 Covid-19 cases and 172 deaths: India records biggest single-day jump in 102 days

"I appeal to Centre to relax vaccination eligibility criteria, open it for all except below 18 years. We can vaccinate whole of Delhi in three months," the CM said, adding, "Vaccine production has increased, so I request to the Centre that vaccines should be open for all. Instead of making a list as to who all are eligible, we should make a list as to who all are ineligible. Vaccination must be permitted for everyone else. There should be walk-in."

Delhi on Wednesday recorded 536 new coronavirus cases, the highest in about two-and-a-half months, while there more persons died from the pathogen, the Health Department said.

The number of active cases rose to 2,702 from 2,488 a day ago, according to a health bulletin.

Latest India News