Delhi records 6,842 new coronavirus cases; city facing third wave, says CM Kejriwal

Image Source : PTI Delhi records 6,842 new coronavirus cases

For the second consecutive day, Delhi recorded the highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases as 6,800 fresh COVID-19 cases detected in the national capital on Wednesday. With this, the tally has 4.09 lakh, while 51 new fatalities has pushed the death toll to 6,703 in Delhi.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called it a third wave of coronavirus pandemic in the city as it has seen a jump in cases for a few days. "Delhi has witnessed a jump in the number of COVID-19 cases. I think we can call it the third wave," he told reporters.

According to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department, "The 6,842 fresh cases were detected following the 58,910 tests conducted the previous day, and the positivity rate stood at 11.61 percent amid the festive season and rising pollution in the city."

This is the second consecutive day when the number of daily cases has crossed the 6000-mark. On Tuesday, 6,725 cases were recorded.

Delhi had recorded over 5,000 daily cases for five days on the trot, ending Sunday when the count stood at 5,664.

The city had recorded 4,001 COVID-19 cases on Monday.

The active cases tally on Wednesday rose to 37,379 from 36,375 the previous day.

The bulletin said the total number of cases has climbed to 4,09,938 and the positivity rate stood at 11.61 percent.

(With inputs from agencies)

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage