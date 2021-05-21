Image Source : PTI Delhi records 3,009 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, positivity rate drops to 4.76%

Delhi recorded as many as 3,009 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday, the lowest since April 1. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 14.12 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 22,831. As many as 252 fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

This is the lowest daily cases count since April 1 when 2,790 cases and nine deaths were recorded. The COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital dipped to 4.76 per cent.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 63,190 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 14,12,959 in the national capital, including 13,54,445 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered. The number of active cases is 35,683, of which 20,673 are in home isolation.

Medical experts have attributed the lockdown as the main factor behind the dip amid the second wave of the pandemic.

Nearly 200 cases of black fungus in Delhi hospital

Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday said there were 197 cases of black fungus in hospitals across Delhi till Wednesday night, including non-residents who have come to the city for treatment.

The minister also said many inoculation centres for the 18-44 age group are being shut in Delhi from Friday as the city has run out of vaccine for this age group.

“Delhi had exhausted its Covaxin stock many days ago. Covishield doses, too, have been consumed. Many centres are being shut today,” Jain said.



“There were 197 cases of black fungus across all hospitals in Delhi till Wednesday night. These included patients who have come from other states for treatment,” he said.

Jain said there is an acute shortage of Amphotericin-B injections used in the treatment of black fungus or mucormycosis in the entire country. The Centre is likely to provide 2,000 injections to Delhi, which will then be given to hospitals.

He cautioned COVID-19 patients against taking steroids without doctor's advice.

“This is very dangerous. A patient's immunity becomes zero when he/she takes steroids. Black fungus, which is found in soil or decaying matter inside homes, doesn't affect healthy people. Chances of infection are more in those with low immunity,” he said.

People who have been on steroids should take care of these things. They should exercise caution, not get out of home or meet people for at least a week, the minister said.

It is imperative to control blood sugar levels. Any virus, fungus or bacteria multiplies rapidly when blood sugar level increases in the body, he said.

It is better to take precautions because black fungus is hard to cure, Jain added.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Thursday said the city government will declare black fungus an epidemic if need arises. He had also said dedicated centres will be set up for treatment of mucormycosis at three city government-run hospitals, Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital.

The combination of steroids and sugar is leading to a rise in the number of black fungus cases, the chief minister had said.

The Union Health Ministry has urged states and Union territories to make black fungus or mucormycosis a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, stating that the infection is leading to prolonged morbidity and mortality among COVID-19 patients.

Mucormycosis is more common among people whose immunity is low due to COVID-19, diabetes, kidney disease, liver or cardiac disorders, age-related issues, or those on medication for auto-immune diseases like rheumatoid arthritis.

Delhi has been reeling under a brutal second wave of the pandemic that is sweeping the country, claiming a massive number of lives daily, with the oxygen supply shortage issue at various hospitals adding to the woes.

