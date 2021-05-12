Image Source : PTI Delhi records 13,287 COVID-19 cases, 300 deaths in 24 hours

Delhi recorded as many as 13,287 fresh coronavirus cases on Wednesday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 13.61 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 20,310. As many as 300 fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 78,035 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 13,61,986 in the national capital, including 12,58,951 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered.

The number of active cases is 82,725, of which 49,974 are in home isolation.

