Delhi records 13,336 COVID-19 cases, 273 deaths in 24 hours

Delhi recorded as many as 13,336 fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 13.23 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 19,344. As many as 273 fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 61,552 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Lockdown extended till May 17

The ongoing lockdown in Delhi will be extended for another week up to May 17 morning and Metro train services will be halted during the period, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday. He said although COVID-19 cases have come down in the last few days, any slackness would squander the gains achieved so far in the current wave of the pandemic. The Delhi government had been forced to impose lockdown amid a steep rise in COVID-19 cases on April 20.

Although the cases have come down and the positivity rate has reduced from the high of 35 per cent on April 26 to around 23 per cent now, but strictness is needed, he said.

The lockdown scheduled to end at 5 am on Monday will now be extended up to May 17 morning.

The case tally stands at 13,23,567 in the national capital, including 12,17,991 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered.

The number of active cases is 87,907, of which 52,263 are in home isolation.

