Delhi records 17,364 COVID-19 cases, 332 deaths in 24 hours

Delhi recorded as many as 17,364 fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 13.10 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 19,071. As many as 332 fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 74,384 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 13,10,231 in the national capital, including 12,03,253 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered.

The number of active cases is 87,907, of which 49,865 are in home isolation.

