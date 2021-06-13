Image Source : PTI Delhi reports 255 new COVID cases, 23 deaths

Delhi reported 255 new coronavirus cases on Sunday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 14.31 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 24,823. As many as 23 fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department. The COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital stood at 0.35 percent.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 72,751 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Delhi had reported 213 cases, the lowest since March 9, on Saturday; 238 cases on Friday, 305 cases on Thursday and 337 cases on Wednesday. The city had recorded 28 deaths on Saturday, 24 on Friday, 44 on Thursday and 36 on Wednesday.

The positivity rate stood at 0.3 per cent on Saturday and Friday, 0.4 per cent on Thursday and 0.5 per cent on Wednesday, according to government data.

Covid curbs eased as cases continue to fall

Under the phased unlock process, reopening of restaurants with 50 per cent capacity and one weekly market per municipal zones will be allowed from June 14, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday.

However, certain activities and services like schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutes, political, social, cultural, religious and festival gatherings, cinemas, multiplexes, swimming pools, gyms, and public parks and gardens will remain closed, he said.

The religious places in the city will also reopen but no visitors will be allowed.

The markets, malls and market complexes allowed to reopen on odd-even basis will now open every day from 8 am to 10 pm, he said.

Kejriwal said the Covid situation in Delhi has significantly improved and the number of cases have also declined. He, however, warned if cases increased restrictions will have to be reimposed.

The case tally stands at 14,31,139 in the national capital, including 14,02,850 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered. The number of active cases is 3,466, of which 1,037 are in home isolation.

