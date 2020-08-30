Image Source : PTI Delhi records 2,024 COVID-19 cases; death count rises to 4,426

Delhi recorded as many as 2,024 fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday, the city's highest single-day spike in August till date. With this the tally of coronavirus cases in the state has jumped over 1.73 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 4,426.

Twenty-two fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department. The national capital had recorded its previous highest spike of 1,954 fresh cases on August 29.

According to Delhi government's health bulletin, 6,881 RTPCR/CBNAAT/ TrueNat tests were done in the last 24 hours while 13,555 rapid antigen tests were conducted during the same time.

The bulletin said that the total number of cases stood at 1,73,390, while 1,54,171 patients have either recovered, been discharged or migrated out.

The number of active cases stands at 14,793 and the number of containment zones at 820.

(With PTI Inputs)

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage