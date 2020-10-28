Image Source : PTI Delhi records 5,673 coronavirus cases, highest single-day spike so far; death toll reaches 6,396

Delhi recorded as many as 5,673 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike in the number of cases so far. With this, the tally of coronavirus cases has touched over 3.7 lakh on Wednesday, while the death toll stands at 6,396. Forty fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 60,571 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 3,70,014 in the national capital. The number of active cases stood at 29,378.

The number of fresh cases recorded on Monday stood at 2,832, and 4,136 on Sunday, while the figures were 4,116 on Saturday and 4,086 on Friday.

India on Wednesday recorded about 43,893 new cases of deadly coronavirus in a day, pushing caseload to above 79 lakh mark. With 508 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, the toll rose to 1,20,010, according to the health ministry figures published 8 am on Tuesday. New coronavirus infections reported in India in a span of 24 hours dropped below 40,000 after nearly 3 months.

With this, India's total COVID-19 cases have surged to 7,990,322. The COVID-19 case fatality rate stood at 1.50 per cent. Total active cases stood at 6,10,803 which comprises 7.88 per cent of the total caseload, the ministry data said. As many as 72,59, 509 people have recuperated pushing the national recovery rate to 90.62 per cent, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry.

