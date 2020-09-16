Delhi records 4,473 coronavirus cases, highest single-day spike so far; death toll reaches 4,839

Image Source : PTI Delhi records 4,473 coronavirus cases; death toll reaches 4,839

Delhi recorded as many as 4,473 fresh coronavirus cases, the highest single-day spike in the number of cases so far. With this, the tally of coronavirus cases in the state has jumped 2.30 lakh on Wednesday, while the death toll mounted to 4,839. Thirty three fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

As many as 62,593 tests were conducted the previous day, according to Delhi government's health bulletin.

The total number of cases stands at 2,30,269, of which 30,914 are active cases and 1,94,516 have recovered, migrated out of the city or discharged.

The positivity rate stands at 7.15 per cent while the case fatality rate is 2.1 per cent. The number of containment zones is 1,637, it said.

