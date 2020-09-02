Image Source : PTI Delhi records 2,509 coronavirus cases; death count rises to 4,481

Delhi recorded as many as 2,509 fresh coronavirus cases on Wednesday. With this, the tally of coronavirus cases in the state has jumped over 1.79 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 4,481. Nineteen fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The last time Delhi recorded more than 2,500 fresh cases was on July 3 (2,520 cases). The city on Tuesday reported 2,312 new cases.

The bulletin said that the total number of cases stood at 1,79,569, while 1,58,586 patients have either recovered, been discharged or migrated out.

The number of active cases stands at 16,502 on Wednesday from 15,870 the previous day. On June 23, the national capital had reported its highest single-day spike of 3,947 new cases till date.

The positivity rate stood at 8.7 per cent, while the recovery rate was over 88 per cent, it said.

Also, the number of containment zones jumped to 894 on Wednesday from 846 the previous day, the bulletin said.

(With PTI Inputs)

