Delhi records 152 coronavirus cases; death toll reaches 10,898

Delhi recorded as many as 152 fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 6.37 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 10,898. One fatality has been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 62,063 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The positivity rate stood at 0.24 per cent, slightly lower than Friday's 0.26 per cent. authorities said. The case tally stands at 6,37,755 in the national capital.

The number of active cases is 1,025, of which 430 are in home isolation.

