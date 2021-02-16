Tuesday, February 16, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Coronavirus cases continue to fall in Delhi, active cases now just 1,019

Coronavirus cases continue to fall in Delhi, active cases now just 1,019

Delhi recorded as many as 94 fresh coronavirus cases on Tuesday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 6.37 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 10,894.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 16, 2021 16:27 IST
Delhi COVID-19 cases, Delhi coronavirus recovery rate, Delhi news, Delhi latest news, Delhi news liv
Image Source : PTI

Delhi records 94 coronavirus cases; death toll reaches 10,894

Delhi recorded as many as 94 fresh coronavirus cases on Tuesday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 6.37 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 10,894. One fatality has been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 56,944 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 6,37,181 in the national capital, including 6,25,268 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered.

The number of active cases is 1,019, of which 416 are in home isolation.

 

Latest India News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News