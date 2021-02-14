Image Source : PTI Delhi records 150 coronavirus cases; death toll reaches 10,891

Delhi recorded as many as 150 fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 6.36 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 10,891. Two fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

No death related to the disease was recorded in the national capital on Saturday, the second time in February when the single-day fatality count was nil.

Before this, the city's daily COVID-19 death count was zero on February 9, after a gap of nearly nine months.

Delhi had recorded 96 coronavirus cases on January 27, the lowest in over nine months. It was also the first time the daily infection count stood below the 100-mark in that month.

The daily fatality count stood at two on February 2, 5 and 7.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 56,902 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 6,36,946 in the national capital, including 6,25,024 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered.

The number of active cases is 1,031, of which 394 are in home isolation.

(With PTI Inputs)

